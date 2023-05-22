Sydney, Australia - Anti-NATO - Free Assange March - Epic footage from, May 20, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Image is Julian Assange's father.
I'm sharing this video, of 'Epic footage of Sydney's anti-NATO, free Assange march!', at Aussie Cossack's channel on YouTube.
Aussie Cossack remotely addresses thousands marching at the May 20th Sydney Freedom March.
Thousands marched with John Shipton Julian Assange's father to say NO to NATO and to demand the release of Julian Assange.