Next Frontier Phillip & Jane Mountrose ATP Media with KAren Swain

Are you here for a reason? Do you want to accelerate your spiritual growth and make a difference? On this show with KAren, Phillip & Jane Mountrose we will discuss Holistic/spiritual approach to healing with powerful tools and approaches to transform lives? Phillip and Jane Mountrose are pioneers and innovators in the realms of spiritual growth. They are healing holistic coaches, energy healers, and authors of numerous books including: The Loving Power of Your Soul: A Guidebook for Realizing Your True Potential.





Date: Sunday 9 June 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT

Monday 10 June @ 8:30 - 10 am AEST Sydney

Episode: 15 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Phillip & Jane Mountrose

