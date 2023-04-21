SURFING THE APOCALYPSE [MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD]

CONNECTING THE DOTS OF INFORMATION - COSMIC RAYS, SOLAR FLARES, VOLCANOES, EARTHQUAKES, CHINESE INVASION....JUST TO NAME A FEW.

MINOR GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: NOAA forecasters say that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible today, April 21st, when a CME is expected hit Earth's magnetic field. The CME left the sun on April 16th, and it is taking an unusually long 5 days to cross the sun-Earth divide. Such a slow mover is unlikely to spark anything more than a minor storm. Aurora alerts: SMS Text.

EARTH-DIRECTED EXPLOSION ON THE SUN: A magnetic filament snaking across the sun's southern hemisphere erupted today, probably hurling a CME toward Earth. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded this significant M2-class event.

Why is President Biden Ignoring the Chinese Invasion at our Southern Border?

As many as 400,000 male military-aged Chinese nationals have illegally entered the US since President Biden took office. Why are they here? Where do their loyalties lie?





More than 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes revealed by satellite data:Currently, just one-fourth of the sea floor has been mapped, which means that no one knows how many seamounts exist, or where they might be

https://strangesounds.org/2023/04/more-than-19000-previously-unknown-undersea-volcanoes-revealed-by-satellite-data.html/

















