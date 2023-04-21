BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SURFING THE APOCALYPSE [MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 04/21/2023

CONNECTING THE DOTS OF INFORMATION - COSMIC RAYS, SOLAR FLARES, VOLCANOES, EARTHQUAKES, CHINESE INVASION....JUST TO NAME A FEW.

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY, MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD, DUTCHSINSE & AMERICAN JOURNAL.

PRAY, AND PREPARE, THE NEXT WEEK LOOKS INTENSE.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE...

----------------

MINOR GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: NOAA forecasters say that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible today, April 21st, when a CME is expected hit Earth's magnetic field. The CME left the sun on April 16th, and it is taking an unusually long 5 days to cross the sun-Earth divide. Such a slow mover is unlikely to spark anything more than a minor storm. Aurora alerts: SMS Text.

EARTH-DIRECTED EXPLOSION ON THE SUN: A magnetic filament snaking across the sun's southern hemisphere erupted today, probably hurling a CME toward Earth. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded this significant M2-class event.

------------

Why is President Biden Ignoring the Chinese Invasion at our Southern Border?

As many as 400,000 male military-aged Chinese nationals have illegally entered the US since President Biden took office. Why are they here? Where do their loyalties lie?


https://politiquerepublic.substack.com/p/why-is-china-secretly-sending-a-modern/

-----------------

More than 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes revealed by satellite data:Currently, just one-fourth of the sea floor has been mapped, which means that no one knows how many seamounts exist, or where they might be 

https://strangesounds.org/2023/04/more-than-19000-previously-unknown-undersea-volcanoes-revealed-by-satellite-data.html/







Keywords
earthquakesvolcanoescosmic rayssolar flareschinese invasionmike from around the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy