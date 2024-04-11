WERE EARLY FRENCH TANKS THAT BAD? WELL, YES BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN YOU SHOULD NOT TRY THEM.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After a friend said using the first French tanks was hell, I decided to try that theory. WOW are they hard to do anything with. I put some player skills and luck together and survived and even killed a tank or two. I do not show it here but in the next battle...I got TEN kills and first place with these exact tanks.