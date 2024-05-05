The Liberator #17: God Or Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"God or Money" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story. In this chapter (Luke 16), Jesus delivers the parable of the unjust steward which explores what it means to have worldly wisdom and what it means to be wise with an eternal perspective. The video also includes the story of the rich man and Lazarus, where Jesus hammers home the point that our attitude towards money and people has eternal consequences.