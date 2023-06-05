Equinox Trainer Late 47 Times, Gets Fired, Wins a MASSIVE Judgement because of Skin; What Color?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Equinox trainer Robyn Europe, allegedly late 47 times in a 10 month period, gets fired from her job, sues the company, claiming that she was fired for being "a black woman," and wins $11.25 million in the lawsuit from a woke New York City jury. Just another example of how our society has once again become systemically racist, only in favor of black people.#systemicracism #equinox #woke #clownworld
