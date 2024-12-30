It doesn't matter what bioweapons, as long as you never inject anything again!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Judy Mikovits, PhD: We need to walk away from the fear porn. No more shots. Don't go anywhere near a grocery store with a pharmacy in it. Vaccination is not immunization! Don't go in CVS. Don't go anywhere near the Leidos machine in the airport where they detonate the bioweapons. Ask yourself, who is Leidos? Why were they my employer, the contractor at the Cancer Research Center where I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms in.. uhh… 2001, where every bit of that intellectual property was two small companies, EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals and Genyous Omnitüra. We have the diagnostics. We have the cures. It doesn't matter what bioweapon, as long as you never inject anything again.





Alex Jones: Absolutely. Dr Mikovits, thank you so much. We love you. We appreciate you. Again, what's the best website for people to find you?





Judy Mikovits, PhD: TheRealDrJudy.com, and on X @DrJudyAMikovits





12/05/2024 - InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88





