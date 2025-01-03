NYPD INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE 'HATE CRIME' 🚑 AFTER CAR RUNS OVER SMALL GROUP OF JEWISH PEDESTRIANS

X (formerly Twitter)

NYPD officials are investigating a possible hate crime after car runs over small group of Jewish pedestrians crossing the sidewalk





Brooklyn, New York





The NYPD says a vehicular ramming incident that sparked alarm among Jews in New York City was an accident.





Security footage circulating online shows a black minivan plowing into a group of women pushing strollers who appear to be Jewish.





Social media users claim the incident is a hate crime, but a police spokesperson says it was a “motor vehicle collision” that took place on Tuesday.





A 69-year-old man driving a 2014 Toyota made a right turn onto Nostrand Ave. at the Kings Highway intersection, striking three pedestrians, the NYPD tells The Times of Israel.





The intersection is next to the Kingsway Jewish Center and the area has a large Jewish population.





The accident caused injuries to two women, aged 62 and 56, and a 1-year-old boy, the NYPD says. Emergency responders took the injured to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.





NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, the NYPD’s highest-ranking Orthodox Jewish officer, told The Times of Israel the collision was the result of “extreme inattention” on the part of the driver, who stayed on the scene and apologized after the incident.





“We don’t see anything about criminality,” Taylor said.





The incident surfaced a day after a ramming attack in New Orleans.





In May, a man was arrested on hate crimes charges after attempting to ram Orthodox Jews with his car in Brooklyn.





