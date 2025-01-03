BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NYPD INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE 'HATE CRIME' 🚑 AFTER CAR RUNS OVER SMALL GROUP OF JEWISH PEDESTRIANS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 6 months ago

X (formerly Twitter)

R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) on X


🚨#BREAKING: NYPD officials are investigating a possible hate crime after car runs over small group of Jewish pedestrians crossing the sidewalk


📌#Brooklyn l #Newyork


Source: https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1874885184216264773


Thumbnail: https://jewishjournal.com/news/united-states/236344/three-jewish-pedestrians-injured-brooklyn-hit-run-police-say-not-hate-crime/


The NYPD says a vehicular ramming incident that sparked alarm among Jews in New York City was an accident.


Security footage circulating online shows a black minivan plowing into a group of women pushing strollers who appear to be Jewish.


Social media users claim the incident is a hate crime, but a police spokesperson says it was a “motor vehicle collision” that took place on Tuesday.


A 69-year-old man driving a 2014 Toyota made a right turn onto Nostrand Ave. at the Kings Highway intersection, striking three pedestrians, the NYPD tells The Times of Israel.


The intersection is next to the Kingsway Jewish Center and the area has a large Jewish population.


The accident caused injuries to two women, aged 62 and 56, and a 1-year-old boy, the NYPD says. Emergency responders took the injured to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.


NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, the NYPD’s highest-ranking Orthodox Jewish officer, told The Times of Israel the collision was the result of “extreme inattention” on the part of the driver, who stayed on the scene and apologized after the incident.


“We don’t see anything about criminality,” Taylor said.


The incident surfaced a day after a ramming attack in New Orleans.


In May, a man was arrested on hate crimes charges after attempting to ram Orthodox Jews with his car in Brooklyn.


The post Vehicular ramming that sparked alarm for New York Jews was an accident, NYPD says appeared first on The Times of Israel.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/vehicular-ramming-that-sparked-alarm-for-new-york-jews-was-an-accident-nypd-says/ar-AA1wRRaW

Keywords
crown heightsmulti pronged attackhit and runblue city chaoswelcome to the terrordome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy