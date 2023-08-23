WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO "NOT LOCK DOWN AGAIN"?

SITTING ON ASS IS LOCKING DOWN. PERIOD. FAILING TO RESIST AS A COMMUNITY IS LOCKING DOWN

What exactly is THIS "Im not locking down", supposed to mean? Does it mean your community is staying open with businesses and commerce not missing a beat? If so, where is this? And can I come? Please do enlighten me on how folks are banding together to do this? Otherwise, why are people stating they're not locking down? Oh... You going to Walmart? Maybe hang out in your driveway... Maybe even your neighbors driveway? So, what I see is a bunch of people who claim to be not locking down, preparing to do just that .. UNLESS THERES COMMUNITIES, AS ONE, PLANNING TO IGNORE UNCONSTITUTIONAL DEMANDS AND EDICTS, AND PEOPLE ARE AWARE AND IN TOUCH AROUND THIS, IT AINT HAPOENIBG FOLKS... and it's a bunch of hot air at best. So what's it gonna be? We gonna get off ass or lockdown? Time to come together YALL. Nothing happens until we do. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]