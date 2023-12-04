© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli army blow up the Palace of Justice building in Gaza, flattening it to the ground.
Adding:
From, Al-Qassam Brigades: In the past 24 hours, Al-Qassam Brigades managed to destroy 28 military vehicles entirely or partially across all combat fronts in the Gaza Strip. They targeted Israeli forces entrenched in positions with anti-fortification shells and anti-personnel mines, engaging in close combat resulting in significant casualties. Additionally, they shelled military gatherings with heavy-caliber mortar rounds and launched intense rocket barrages at various targets within the Zionist entity.