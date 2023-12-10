ASSANGE BELMARSH TRIBUNAL - National Press Club, Washington DC - December 9, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simulcast by Consortium News, courtesy Progressive International & Democracy Now!
Co-Chairs: Ryan Grim & Amy Goodman
Witnesses: Marjorie Cohn, Michael Sontheimer, Mark Feldstein, Trevor Timm, John Kiriakou, Rebecca Vincent, Ewen MacAskill, Ben Wizner, Maja Sever, Ece Temelkuran, Lina Attalah, Sevim Dagdelen & Abby Martin.
🔻👇🔻
OTHER RELATED:
🔻
🎥 Watch: At War With the CIA: Julian Assange's Warning
https://rumble.com/v3whycv-at-war-with-the-cia-julian-assanges-warning.html