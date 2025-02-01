Russia’s quantum leap Rosatom’s breakthrough to transform AI, healthcare, and more

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s quantum leap: Rosatom’s breakthrough set to transform AI, healthcare, and more
A quantum research project conducted under the auspices of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is poised to cement Moscow’s place as one of world’s technological powerhouses.
🌏 Russia's development of 50-qubit ion-based and rubidium neutral atom quantum computers in 2024 marks a key step in its quantum project roadmap.
🌏 The next phase is going to be unveiled in Moscow on February 8.
🌏 Russia’s accomplishments were made possible by a unique team of researchers and engineers of over 1,000 specialists, including about 600 scientists.
🌏 By 2030, Rosatom intends to build a viable quantum industry in Russia, which entails industrial-scale manufacturing of quantum computers.
Quantum computing is expected to benefit Russia in the following areas:
🔶 Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: development of new medicines thanks to the ability to model complex molecules, and prediction of future epidemics.
🔶 Transportation and logistics: charting optimal transport routes and prevention of traffic congestion.
🔶 Financial sector: minimization of risks and more accurate evaluation of credit ratings of various entities.
🔶 Artificial intelligence: boosting machine learning, image recognition and data processing capabilities of AIs.