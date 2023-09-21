BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Andrew Bridgen MP Speaks Against WHO Pandemic Treaty That Would Be Overriding UK Sovereignty
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 09/21/2023

MIRRORED from Andrew Bridgen MP


18 Apr 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh30cThhVm0&ab_channel=AndrewBridgenMP 

Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement, 17 Apr 2023

Andrew Bridgen MP speaks in the debate on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) pandemic prevention and preparedness treaty and accompanying amendments to the international health regulations, to raise his objections to signing up to treaties that would empower the WHO’s director-general to impose sweeping, legally binding directives on member states overriding UK sovereignty.

Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/ 

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/international-health-regulations-amendments 

https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1 

WHO funding

http://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors/contributor 

The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9550/ 

Download the full document

WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2022-who-member-states-agree-to-develop-zero-draft-of-legally-binding-pandemic-accord-in-early-2023 


Keywords
parliamentpandemic treatyandrew bridgen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy