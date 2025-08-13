BrightLearn - Exposing January 6th Truth, an interview with Brian Mock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, host BrightLearn interviews Brian Mock, a former January 6th detainee who was recently pardoned, as he shares his harrowing experience of being wrongfully imprisoned, his fight for justice, and his mission to expose the alleged government conspiracy and media propaganda surrounding the events of January 6th.
