Honoring the Prophet: Lessons from Nazareth and Tales of Faith

In this sermon, the speaker discusses the importance of faith in Jesus Christ and the joy of knowing the Lord. Using biblical references from the book of John, the speaker highlights an account of Jesus healing a nobleman's ailing son. The speaker also emphasizes the rejection Jesus and other Prophets faced during their time, focusing on how a prophet has no honor in his own country. This is referenced through the experiences of Joseph, David, Jeremiah, and Paul, emphasizing that people tend to reject their own due to pride and envy. Further, the speaker introduces a parable about a vineyard owner and his tenants from the Book of Matthew, to be continued in the next sermon. The session ends with a prayer and a reminder for listeners to share the word of God with others.



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:43 The Beautiful Song: He Hideth My Soul

01:33 The Book of John: Chapter 4

03:49 Jesus in Galilee: A Prophet's Honor

05:52 The Reality of Prophets' Rejection

08:31 The Parable of the Vineyard

09:55 Closing Remarks and Prayer

