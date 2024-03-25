This Reeks Of A Cabal False Flag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crocus Terror Attack Has USA Fingerprints All Over It
* The terrorists were either professional assassins or Western-trained forces.
* They demonstrated NATO training methods.
* For anyone with eyes to see, this is the modus operandi of the West.
* Al-Qaeda was created by Western intelligence to fight the Russians.
* It has been used as a catalyst for illegal wars and tyrannical laws ever since.
Reese Reports | 25 March 2024