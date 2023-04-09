Football Fan Dies during amateur game in Italy...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fan has an illness, referee suspends the match to try to help him
Gazzetta dello Sport ·April 7, 2023
(Video TeleRegione TV Canale 17) During the final minutes of the Vastogirardi-Avezzano match, in Molise, the referee Cristiana Laraspata (medical graduate) intervened as soon as she noticed a man slumped just beyond the fence. Laraspata interrupted the game by running off the field to help him by giving him cardiac massage and she only broke away when the 118 doctors arrived. The man, who seemed to have recovered, was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the epilogue was not the one hoped for and the communication of the fan's death reached the referee and the players after the match.
Source:
https://video.gazzetta.it/cristiana-laraspata-arbitro-tenta-salvare-tifoso-video/ce3facde-d547-11ed-8f5f-3ca1dc471900
