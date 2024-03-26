Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 25, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2244 - How much of the Covid vaccine effect and how many deaths have been eliminated or skewed? -Where do you draw the line in the sand? -What kind of blood line is the royal family? -Toddler milk; should you use it? -How bad are packaging plastics that you cook food in? Why are there so many chemicals in plastic that is used to hold food or liquids? -Where do you get your lives direction from? -Can aerobics help prevent prostate cancer? -How toxic are vapes? -Could some sleep paralysis be caused by demons? Plus much more. High energy must listen show