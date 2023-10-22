The Element of Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith is the hand that takes from the
Lord. It is therefore MOST IMPORTANT that we understand faith enough to
experience it. "But without faith it is impossible to please him
(God)..." Faith is also TRUST and it is the element needed to build a
relationship with God. Salvation is the result of a relationship or a family
connection. To become a member of the family of God is the goal and purpose of
Jesus coming to earth. The way is prepared and all we need is faith to find it
and walk in it. This is the purpose of life - to be freed from all that
separates us from God.