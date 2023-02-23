© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 02/22/2023
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/23/2023
Liberal Bastions of states does not mean that the whole state is liberal. More often than not they are not. Caliifornia is only Liberal on the coast. Oregon and Washington too. New Mexico is only liberal in the top 1/3 of the state. The rest is liberal. But the liberal parts have the population that imprisons the rest in ideals that are not there. This has to stop!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.