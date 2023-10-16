Israeli Forces Shot Their Own Civilians, Kibbutz Survivor Says

MIRRORED from The Electronic Intifada

16 Oct 2023

Yasmin Porat is interviewed on Israeli state broadcaster Kan's Haboker Hazeh radio program on 15 October 2023.

The Israeli woman, who survived the Hamas assault on settlements near the Gaza boundary on 7 October 2023, says Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by their own security forces. She also says that she and other Israelis detained by the Palestinian fighters were treated "humanely."

The Israeli government, unfortunately, removed the interview portion from the 10/15 episode of the radio program Haboker Hazeh (“This Morning”) hosted by Aryeh Golan on state broadcaster Kan.

Far-right are very upset at Kan calling the broadcaster, "media in the service of Hamas" for airing the interview despite the broadcaster being an institution of the Israeli state.

The Hannibal Directive (Hebrew: נוהל חניבעל) (or "Procedure" or "Protocol") is a controversial procedure that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have used to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers by enemy forces.

It was introduced in 1986, after a number of abductions of IDF soldiers in Lebanon and the subsequent controversial prisoner exchanges. The full text of directive has never been published and until 2003 Israeli military censorship even forbade any discussion of the subject in the press. The directive has been changed several times. At one time the formulation was that "the kidnapping must be stopped by all means, even at the price of striking and harming our own forces."