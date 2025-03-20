Ibrahim Sarahna is Free After 23 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Ibrahim Sarahna from Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem, was freed as part of the Taufan al-Ahrar deal, Ibrahim was sentenced to 6 life sentences, of which he spent 23 years in occupation prisons
Interview: - Ibrahim Sarahna
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 16/02/2025
