Culture War | Central Bank Digital Currency | De-Dollarization - What Happens When The Dollar Loses Reserve Status? | Diversify and Protect Your Family With Gold and Silver | Guest: Andrew Sorchini
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
181 views • 10/19/2023

Today, Moms on a Mission  is joined by Andrew Sorchini, owner of Beverly Hills Precious Metals. Andrew shares how the BRICS nations (Brazil. Russia, India, China and South Africa- and recently joined by Saudi Arabia and Iran) are looking to stop using our American  dollar that is no longer backed by gold and silver and instead use their own new currency which WILL be backed by gold.  Andrew talks about how easy it is to hedge against inflation and to protect our families against de-dollarization with investing in gold and silver. He continues and explains the option to roll over an IRA to a gold and silver backed IRA, as well. Go to www.bh-pm.com, tell them that Moms on a Mission sent you, and they will be a world of help. Be wise and diversify.


Sponsors:

www.mehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

Organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission to receive 5% off your order


Links:

www.bh-pm.com 


https://watcher.guru/news/brics-is-now-richer-than-g7-countries


www.momsonamission.net


Keywords
culture warcentral bank digital currencyandrew sorchinimoms on a mission
