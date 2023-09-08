© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian forces delivered a massive blow to Ukraine's counteroffensive in the last 24 hours, reportedly wiping out over 750 troops and foiling 29 counterattacks. The Russian defence ministry also released footage of its forces using Giatsint weapon to destroy West-supplied artillery. In another video, an intense trench battle in Kupyansk was caught on camera.