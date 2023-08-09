The Jim Ferguson Analysis | Episode: 40 | EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Revelations: Full Interview. "DNA IS IN THE VACCINES." 40 Trillion spikes in every shot! Dr Chris Shoemaker.



Jim Ferguson

People who took the vaccine could be "completely infertile in the next 5 years"

"They were controlled by the US Department of Defence"

"the people who were controlling the release of the shots wanted to see how different levels of DNA or RNA within it would be handled" by the people who took the shots.

"DNA is in us (Vaccinated) and DNA can keep making RNA and spikes for another decade"

Its not just the vaccinated that are at risk "the DNA in there is whats making it dangerous to every human on the planet as we speak"

"Myocarditis has an established death rate of 50% after 5 years and 75% after 10 years. Some studies have shown that the vaccine has caused 20% of people developing Myocarditis. "The vaccine is whats causing Myocarditis"

"Germany has an 86% rise in all cause mortality compared to normal"

0067