BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jim Ferguson Analysis | Episode: 40 | EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Revelations: Full Interview. "DNA IS IN THE VACCINES." 40 Trillion spikes in every shot! Dr Chris Shoemaker.
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
350 views • 08/09/2023

Jim Ferguson

People who took the vaccine could be "completely infertile in the next 5 years"

"They were controlled by the US Department of Defence"

"the people who were controlling the release of the shots wanted to see how different levels of DNA or RNA within it would be handled" by the people who took the shots.

"DNA is in us (Vaccinated) and DNA can keep making RNA and spikes for another decade"

Its not just the vaccinated that are at risk "the DNA in there is whats making it dangerous to every human on the planet as we speak"

"Myocarditis has an established death rate of 50% after 5 years and 75% after 10 years. Some studies have shown that the vaccine has caused 20% of people developing Myocarditis. "The vaccine is whats causing Myocarditis"

"Germany has an 86% rise in all cause mortality compared to normal"

0067

Keywords
dnabioweaponrnainjectioncovid vaccinemrna vaccinekill shotmyocarditisspike proteindr chris shoemakerus department of defencejim fergusonmilitary counter measure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy