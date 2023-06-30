Spuds Galore! 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’ve harvested my spring potatoes and they grew quite well! I’ve planted another round of cucumbers in their place to keep my salad bowls filled this summer. Everything is growing well, and I’m looking forward to harvesting the edamame, green beans and okra in the weeks to come. 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll