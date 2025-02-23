BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christina Werner: Vote With Your Dollars, Spend On Businesses That Value Freedom
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
1
30 views • 6 months ago

Christina Werner of Public Square discusses parallel economy and solutions to the cancel culture and censorship of globalism. Starving the beast and taking our money elsewhere is essential. Her team has developed a public digital marketplace to help businesses network and customers find products from sellers who value freedom.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Public Square https://www.publicsquare.com


About Christina Werner & Public Square

Christina Werner is SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Public Square.


Public Square connects freedom-loving Americans to businesses and community that share their values. The Marketplace is a curated digital network of businesses that share your values and want to serve you. Engaging gives you access to exclusive savings at businesses that see the world the way you do. We are bringing freedom into the mainstream and we want you to be a part of it. Join us on the journey!


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
freedomfamilyabortionglobalismpro-lifefamily valuescounter economyparallel economyparallel systems
