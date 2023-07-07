Maria Zeee on Ai, Universal Basic Income (UBI) and The Likely Impact

Maria Zeee talks about the impact of AI, the introduction of Universal Basic Income (UBI) and how quickly this is likely to take place. Faster than most people realise - within 2 years in some places. While she is focusing on Melbourne Australia, the impact of AI will not be confined to Australia and is likely already underway where you live. Well worth a few minutes of your time. Don't be caught unawares, plan for what now seems inevitable...

The suburbs where AI is likeliest to take your job and create a middle class 'rust belt' starting in just two years' time - sending house prices plunging across Australian cities

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12241177/The-Australian-suburbs-AI-likely-jobs-create-middle-class-rust-belt.html

