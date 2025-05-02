COVID BOOSTER BACKLASH: PUBLIC AND REGULATORS PUSH BACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID boosters are facing mounting public backlash and intensifying scrutiny. In the UK, Moderna may face suspension over misleading regulators, while in the U.S., new health leaders Dr. Marty Makary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are calling for expanded testing on COVID vaccines. A global reckoning on vaccine oversight may finally be here.