Pastors and Politics - Pastor Ginter - Freedom Alive® Ep104

Ninety percent of pastors acknowledge that the Bible speaks to the cultural and political issues of the day. But ninety percent said they won’t speak out on those same issues. Pastor Tim Ginter, senior pastor of Church at the Center in Salem, Ohio, is one of those pastors who is not silent. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's program, Freedom Alive®, Pastor Ginter shares why he got involved in the political arena while preaching from the pulpit.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Originally premiered Jan 21, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org