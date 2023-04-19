A CLOSER LOOK AT THE "TIGER BEATER" T34-85 IN WAR THUNDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A short coverage of the last Russian T34 Models and how they had the gun but not the tank to compete. In two perfectly timed matches you see first the weakness and then the strength of them. Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving and are enjoying the day with a fat belly and good company!