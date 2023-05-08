It was a Brilliant OP┃NATO instructors were Destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Forces in 'Chernihiv'

It was a brilliant operation. It is with these words that experts called the destruction of NATO instructors in the Chernihiv region. Let me remind you that a few days ago, the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted a raid on the positions of NATO forces behind enemy lines. According to preliminary data, about 100 mercenaries and more than 60 NATO instructors were killed during that raid. It is reported that Russian combat aircraft were equipped with the latest electronic warfare systems to suppress signals from enemy electronics.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN