China is Ready to Attack Our Infrastructure Today Warns FBI and CISA Directors
Published a month ago

Major warnings continue to flow out of our intel agencies. What does all of this mean?  Watch the video for much more information.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. New York Post - FBI Director Christopher Wray explains China's threat to U.S. Cyber Security

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8D4C2KAajA&ab_channel=NewYorkPost


2. CISA - Opening Statement by CISA Director Jen Easterly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWFihTC2pOs&ab_channel=CISA


