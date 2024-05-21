BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healing Hearts Through Effective Communication
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
16 views • 12 months ago

In this devotion, listeners are encouraged to apply tips for improving relationships by integrating faith and effective communication. The speaker shares insights on common communication barriers such as explosion, tears, and silence, and how they can harm relationships. Biblical guidance from Proverbs highlights the importance of listening to God's word. The personal testimony underscores the transformative power of faith and forgiveness in one's life. The devotion closes with gratitude and a prayer for blessings on marriages and family relationships.

00:00 Opening Remarks and the Importance of Sharing Devotions
01:05 The Joy and Transformation of Being a Christian
02:04 Personal Testimony and the Power of Forgiveness
03:06 Communication Killers in Relationships
07:05 The Role of Silence in Communication
09:03 Guidance from the Word of God on Communication
10:23 Closing Thoughts and Encouragement


Keywords
self-improvementchristian faithmarriage advicerelationship tipsrelationship buildingmarriage counselingeffective communicationchristian devotionscommunication in marriagemarriage enrichment
