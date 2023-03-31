X22 REPORT Ep. 3033b - [DS] Lost The Court Of Public Opinion, The Bait Has Been Set, Years Of Planning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 3033b - [DS] Lost The Court Of Public Opinion, The Bait Has Been Set, Years Of Planning
The [DS] has now lost the court of public opinion. Every time they attacked Trump it was an attack on the American people and this woke the American people up. Trump has been baiting them in from the beginning and now he has almost completed the setup and the sting operation. The last part is to allow the [DS] to bring up to the brink of war, this will jolt the rest of the people awake. Years of planning but now the people are awake and ready to battle the [DS].
