CTP (20250816 S3E113) Your Host Featured In A Few Articles Of Late BTS/SP Video

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

CTP (S3E113) Making Lives Better While Navigating Personal Challenges

I share my journey from IT professional to international author after health issues forced me into early retirement, highlighting recent media features in publications like Women's Insider and Today's Read about my latest book, "The Book of Kennedy."

• Recent features in Women's Insider, Today's Read, Good Morning US, and Men's Insider

• My transition from IT career to disability retirement and focus on writing

• Introduction to "The Book of Kennedy," my sixth international book focusing on life and living

• Exploration of themes including self-reflection and moving beyond the "me, me, me" attitude

• Discussion of biblical community versus worldly communism as a sub-theme in my work

• Reflection on how helping others voluntarily can benefit everyone involved

• Connection between individual character and working toward collective good

