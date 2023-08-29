Geopolitics and Empire with Hrvoje Morić

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/moric-geopoliticsandempire/
Joining James today is Hrvoje Morić, the host and producer of the Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. They discuss Morić's background, the work he does at geopoliticsandempire.com, his guiding philosophy and motivations, what he feels to be the most important issues facing us today and where he stands on the black pill / white pill spectrum.
