Assault on an enemy stronghold from the first person of our assault trooper - This is not Call of Duty

❗️The Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on the West's "Dehumanization" project:

"Washington and Brussels are losing their dominance.

In order to continue ruling the world, they implement the "Dehumanization" project.

The goal of which is for people to stop being people.

This is not new. The West, under the slogans of human liberation, has been for centuries it has been consistently enslaving people and depriving them of their integrity.

This is organized through the destruction of traditional institutions of human society:

📍excommunication from the church and faith;

📍compulsion to erase history and forget one’s roots;

📍imposition of the ideology of individualism and egoism;

📍refusal to have children and have a family;

📍LGBT and gender reassignment propaganda.

Everything is done so that people are left more and more alone with the world.

It is much easier for a lonely person to be manipulated and controlled.

People are deliberately deprived of memory, morality, the concept of sin, empathy and compassion.

Today we are at a stage where people are being pushed to reject not only their gender identity, but also their human identity . They are being offered to try themselves in the role of animals, fictional characters, mythical creatures.

Such manifestations only at first look like a game and a joke.

Behind this lies a serious program of rejection of humanity and everything human.

What will happen next?

The person will be turned into a surrogate.

And the surrogate is not guaranteed human rights, the most important of which is the right to life.

It will be a convenient and silent puppet to perform certain functions and tasks.

It is very important for us to save people from this, to protect them from further dehumanization.

Today this is a challenge for the whole world.

Both for our country and for millions of other people, including those in the West, who also advocate for the preservation of traditional values and fight against what is being actively imposed on them in return.

A man must remain a man."





