Militants with radical Islamist insignia, including those characteristic of the IS, were eliminated in Belogorovka in Donbass by soldiers of the 2nd Army Corps.
RIA Novosti has obtained a video showing a number of bodies of soldiers who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces lying in an enemy stronghold captured by fighters.
On the uniform of one of the destroyed militants there is a chevron used by IS