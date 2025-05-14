LANDMARK STUDY: VAX KILLING MILLIONS! - 85 Million People Studied - Shocking Surge In Heart Attacks

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on a landmark study out of the prestigious International Journal Of Preventative Medicine in March which studies 85 million people and puts together 15 studies including 11 controlled studies and 4 studies without a control group to give a more broad view.





The studies include those from PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Cochrane Library and Google Scholar until October 22nd, 2023.





The studies show an enormous increase in not just overall death rates but also in specific ailments including heart attack, stroke and arrhythmia, specifically showing massive increases by Pfizer's BNT162b2 vaccines and AstraZeneca's ChAdOx1 vaccines but also looks at Moderna.





There are increases in things like arrhythmia that reach as high as 711% following injection and multiple cases of increases in coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction and stroke above 200%.





The most common things one dies from are seeing massive increases only after being vaxxed. This is an indictment on the injections and something we already knew. The difference is that we are seeing this study with 85 million people involved and when combined with 3 other studies, we actually see a combined total of 184 million people involved overall.





As the governments of the world continue to push Bird Flu after the Covid hoax and go after the animals while trying to force inject us and even RFK Jr is promoting Measles MMR vaccines while not taking the mRNA Covid Vaccines out of the childhood vaccine schedule, expect the continuation of fearmongering and further restrictions going into the future. This is a eugenics operation after all.





Prepare yourselves outside of the pharma system as well as remove yourself from depending on the banks, grocery stores and government.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





