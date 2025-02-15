BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IT'S ALL 🏈 SCRIPTED❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
282 views • 7 months ago

It's all Scripted👇


Source: https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1890459813026443660


The NFL is fake & scripted.


It’s the only pro sport in U.S. aside from WWE that’s officially registered as entertainment as opposed to a sports league, which allows them to legally determine the outcomes of games.


Here’s a few of the funniest/most rigged plays from this season. https://x.com/mathxvision/status/1756798209463107762


Former NFL player Benny Cunningham admits the NFL is scripted but cannot go into full detail because of an NDA he signed with the league. https://x.com/SPORTSISFIXED1/status/1324200575039348737

Keywords
footballscriptedndabread and circusesmulti pronged offensive
