Truth and Righteounsess

Self-denial means choosing to suffer to follow Christ as Christ denied himself choosing to suffer to follow God (His Father) to redeem us out of the world from perishing (everlasting punishment) like the fallen angels. Those not converted and born again through Christ (only begotten Son of God) will be antichrist choosing to save their lives by following the devil resulting in God taking His Spirit away from them.