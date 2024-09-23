Headlines in Prophecy 09/23/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With so much happening lately, Pastor Stan brings us the current headlines of Russia, Israel, America and President Trump- sharing with us how it correlates to Bible Prophecy.
00:00 – Nuclear War is Coming
03:47 – Act of War from NATO
08:02 – Israel
17:04 – America
22:46 – Nine Steps to Drain the Swamp
26:17 – Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: