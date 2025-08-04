Is Your Water Pressure Too High? Don’t Ignore These Warning Signs!





High water pressure might seem like a good thing—until it starts causing damage to your plumbing system. In this video, Cardom Plumbing & Heating breaks down the key signs that your home's water pressure is too high and what you can do to prevent costly repairs and water waste.





Watch to learn about:

✔️ Banging or hammering pipes

✔️ Excessive splashing from faucets

✔️ Leaking fixtures and dripping shower heads

✔️ Toilets that won’t stop running

✔️ Short-lived appliances like water heaters and washing machines

✔️ Unexpectedly high water bills

✔️ Damp floors, cracked tiles, and hidden leaks

Water meter spinning when everything's off





We'll also cover:

✅ How to measure and monitor water pressure

✅ When it’s time to install a pressure-reducing valve (PRV)

Why calling a professional plumber can save you in the long run





If you're experiencing strange plumbing issues or rising water costs, it could all come down to one issue: high water pressure. Catch the problem early and protect your home's plumbing system.





