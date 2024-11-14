Live by the Sword, Chris Kyle, Disappeared German, Chemtrails, Batman vs. the Penguin-ette

SR 2024-11-13 Kurt Knispel

Topic list:

* Real satire vs. formula-driven crap.

* “Live by the sword, die by the sword” explained and re-examined.

* Did Nelson Mandela re-write all of Johnny’s Bibles?!

* What happened to Chris “The Craft” Kyle?

* The top German “tank ace”, disappeared by history for this surprising reason.

* Please give Wikipedia your lunch money so it can promote the extreme sexual deviancy of Netflix.

* Johnny’s military “pet peeves”.

* History disappeared Kurt Knispel, but Hollywood took and twisted his story.

* What do all of these German military awards have in common?

* Are “chemtrails” dangerous?

* The U Penn “Friar’s Society” proves this about Johnny.

* Batman vs. the Penguin-ette: what Johnny caught that Disparu did not.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/