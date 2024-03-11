Culture War | Did a Hospital Kill Down Syndrome Beautiful 19 Year Old Daughter Amazing Grace? | Guest: Grace’s Dad Scott Schara | “You can’t Look at the Disability You Look at the Ability”

Amazing Grace Schara’s dad, Scott Schara, joins us today to talk about the horrific nightmare that occurred on October 13th, 2021 at 7:27 pm. Grace was 19 years old, Scott tells us, and at a Wisconsin hospital was given a lethal combination of IV sedatives and narcotics. Please listen to Amazing Grace’s dad share this heart breaking story and then share this episode! You can support the Scharas and follow their story at:

https://ouramazinggrace.net/home and listen to Grace’s dad at Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad. Also, you can support our mission to educate, awake, and activate along with supporting health and wellness in your family by using any of our amazing affiliates below or donate at: https://momsonamission.net/. We are SO grateful for your support!





Affiliates:

The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524









Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef:

https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





Beverly Hills Precious Metals:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.









Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



