Support Your Freedom to Speak:
False teaching leads to a false messiah in the Great Tribulation!
PRB Ministry
Published 2 months ago

2Thess lesson #25; Jesus Christ warned HIS apostles against the coming counterfeits and false teaching which will lead to the antichrist presenting himself as the Messiah in the tribulation. A study in Matthew 24 shows our LORD speaking on historical trends of the end time events. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

