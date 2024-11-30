© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet IV The Space Born
In this tablet, Thoth is astral projecting his way through the cosmos.
The symbols on the top of his head represent the Sun and the Moon. The staff and intertwining snakes he holds is where the modern medical symbol comes from. Look at your local hospital. It also represents DNA. The wings and circle in the middle at the top of the staff is also seen in the Sumerian cylinder seals as I've shown before. He's also holding an Ankh, or key of life, used to represent the word "life", and, by extension, a symbol of life itself. Sit back and heed his KEY of wisdom.
