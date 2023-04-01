© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d4hfr4869
2023.03.31 #nfsc #mos #Hcoin #himalayaexchange #binance #takedowntheccp喜交所与币安类似的处境下，喜币逆势上涨，财富流向即是人心所向。
The Himalaya exchange and Binance are in a similar situation. Hcoin is still rising despite the counter-trend. The flow of wealth is the direction of the people.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d1q5u2d40