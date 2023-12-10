Taking Radical RESPONSIBILITY for your HEALTH & FREEDOM | Digital Marketing | Laura Rice #11

Laura Rice is a multiple 6 figure high ticket online business coach who went from job hustle to slow island life in Hawaii. She is the co-founder of the Free Life Opportunity, a community helping others gain financial wellness and freedom in the digital marketing space





Connect:

Web | https://bio.site/laurarice

IG | https://instagram.com/thisislaurarice





In this podcast, Alex Corey and Laura Rice talk about music, business, high ticket sales, affiliate marketing, and personal development.









Laura had a wake up call pursuing her love of music DJing in nightclub's in NYC when she blacked out and ended up in the ER from exhaustion and clinical dehydration. She had considered herself the healthiest she had ever been when that happened.





A friend introduced her to our product and offer to get her back on her feet. She made 40 sales to her coworkers in 6 months when the club re-opened after the pandemic, and she realized she had a viable business.





This podcast goes over the boots on the ground tools that Laura uses and teaches to her group, one of the fastest growing groups in digital marketing and global business automation.





If you want more information about our offer and it's potential to change your life





Contact: https://www.vitalflowwaterco.com/contact

Episodes: https://www.vitalflowwaterco.com/podcast





Show notes:

00:00:00 Teaser

00:00:39 Intro

00:02:12 Laura's Intro into Business through Music

00:05:30 Dehydration and the ER

00:10:05 A Business is Born

00:13:05 Your compensation will not exceed your personal development

00:20:30 Potential and Your Higher Self

00:31:00 What it's like being an Entrepreneur

00:40:15 Unexpected Joys of this business

00:47:30 Getting a Financial Sixpack







